Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Almost Confesses His Feelings for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; Fans Rejoice

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta expressed his fondness for his fellow contestant and former ‘Udaariyaan’ co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. During the episode, Karan Johar asked Priyanka about her “one-sided love" for Ankit, while referring to a popular dialogue from his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. “Dosti mein sukoon hai par pyaar mein junoon hai… toh aapke andar sukoon hai ya junoon hai?" Karan questioned Priyanka, who said she has both ‘sukoon (peace)’ and ‘junoon (passion)’ inside her.

Ankit wittily interjected and said, “Jab tak aapke dil mein sukoon nahi hoga, tab tak aap junoon tak pahuchoge nahi (until there’s no peace in your heart, you won’t reach the passion)." To this, Karan asked Ankit if this is the first stage of the same. Ankit quickly answered, “It’s already been crossed."

Later, Ankit was given Anushka Sharma’s Alizeh role and Priyanka was given Ranbir Kapoor’s Ayan role from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ to dance on Channa Mereya. In the middle of their performance, Ankit lifted Priyanka in his arms, leaving Karan surprised. Karan asked them why they changed the entire plot of the song because the film was all about “one-sided" love. To this, Ankit cheekily replied, “This story could be completed."

Needless to say, Ankit and Priyanka’s fans are rejoicing on social media, with hashtag ‘Janta Demands PriyAnkit’ trending massively on Twitter.

Clearly, Ankit and Priyanka’s chemistry is being loved by Bigg Boss viewers.

