Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta Says He Does Not Believe In 'Institution of Marriage' | Exclusive

Ankit Gupta recently walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house. During his journey in Salman Khan’s show, the actor’s equation and bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was repeatedly questioned. Even though the Udaariyaan couple maintained that they are just friends, Ankit has now said that even the makers wanted him and Priyanka to play as a couple.

“They wanted us to play together, as a couple but it was not possible either for me or for Priyanka. We are good friends. Our bond is very special. It was not possible for us to present our bond as a love story for a game. Yes, we also feel that they wanted us to play as a couple which did not happen," Ankit told News18 Showsha exclusively.

Talking about his chemistry with the Udaariyaan co-star, the actor added, “It is been two years that we have been justifying this. Now we just say that we have a great bond and if you want to think of something else and be happy, we want you to be happy."

Advertisement

While it may break PriyAnkit fans’ hearts, Ankit Gupta has also clearly stated that he does not believe in the institution of marriage. “I feel that marriage is a man-made law and it is made for one’s own convenience. God has not said that one must marry. I don’t believe in this institution of marriage," he said.

Ankit also stated that now he is out of the show, Priyanka will be fiercer than ever and said, “Earlier, she used to think of me and remain silent sometimes but now she is alone, she will rule the house."

Meanwhile, during his Bigg Boss 16 stint, Ankit, who is calm and silent otherwise, was repeatedly asked to step up his game. In light of the same, even Bigg Boss himself taunted the actor several times, calling him ‘lazy’. While this had upset Gupta’s fans, we now asked him if he thinks that he was mocked in the reality show. To this, the actor mentioned that he would rather call it a ‘fun banter’ between him and Bigg Boss. “I don’t know if I was mocked. All of us knew that Bigg Boss will be playing the game this season. I think Bigg Boss talks to everyone considering their individual personalities. My one-liners were famous and so Bigg Boss also had several one-liners for me. I don’t think I was mocked. It was fun banter," he said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here