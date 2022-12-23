Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Eliminated for Having Least Contribution on Salman Khan's Show; Deets Inside

Ankit Gupta is eliminated from Bigg Boss 16! Yes, you read that right. Two days after the nomination task in which Ankit was saved by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she sacrificed Rs 25 lakh from prize money. But it seems like Ankit has again faced the elimination process and this time, he has been shown the exit door by the housemates.

According to The Khabri, host Salman Khan gave all the housemates an option to press the buzzer and nominate contestants for elimination for having the least contribution on the show. During the process, Ankit received the most votes from the housemate and eventually, he has been evicted.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Soon after the announcement, fans of Ankit expressed their disappointment over the current development. They slammed the makers for allegedly planning Ankit’s elimination by letting the housemates decide the eviction instead of audience votes. Many people even said that if there’s no Ankit, they won’t watch Bigg Boss 16.

Meanwhile, just like every other weekend, Shukravaar Ka Vaar is going to be pretty exciting. As seen in the new promo, Salman is seen schooling MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot over their behaviour inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. During the nomination task, both Stan and Shalin got into a heated argument where both ended up threatening each other. While Stan warned him about getting beaten up by his fans outside, Shalin informed him that he had a gang in his hometown.

On the other hand, Abdu Rozik, who was supposed to enter the show this weekend, will take a few more days for his re-entry since he has some pending shoot for a magazine.

