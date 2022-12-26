Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Says His Elimination Was 'Unfair', Wanted To Stay For 3-4 Weeks More

Ankit Gupta was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 house. While his eviction has left his fans disappointed, now Ankit too has claimed that it was not fair. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the same and explained how all previous evictions were via audience’s voting but this time it was the housemates who voted him out.

“I don’t think it was fair because all the evictions that happened prior to this was as per audience voting. This time, it was based on the housemates and 6-7 housemates kept targetting me for a really long time. Had it been left to the audience, I would have still been inside the house," Ankit told Pinkvilla.

Ankit also shared that he could have stayed three to four weeks more inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. “When I was inside the house, I was totally okay with getting eliminated but when I came out, I realised that I came out too soon, and could have stayed 3-4 more weeks in the Bigg Boss 16 house," he said.

While the actor was one of the most silent and calm contestants in the history of Bigg Boss, he said that he does not regret participating in the show. Ankit Gupta also shared that people in the Bigg Boss house are not the same in real life because they do a lot of things in the show ‘for the cameras’. “I don’t regret participating in the show. In fact, I have understood a few things about people, their nature and to the extent they go for their personal gains. One more thing that I have observed is that people aren’t the same in real life, and might not react in the same way as they do in the house because of the cameras. Half of the times, the fights happened in the house to pull each other down," he added.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Ankit Gupta has now been roped in to feature in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s next project. However, there is no official announcement so far.

