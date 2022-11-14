Bigg Boss 16: Archana Accuses Tina of Stealing Sugar, Argues With Priyanka and Soundarya Too

A day after making a comeback inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Archana Gautam has now accused co-contestant Tina Datta of stealing sugar. In a recent promo released by Colors TV, Archana can be seen arguing with Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary and Soundarya Sharma over the consumption of sugar in the house.

The promo begins with Priyanka asking Archana to get sugar from her room. To this, Archana asks her to ask Tina for providing sugar. Later, Archana tells Tina, “Voh jo tumhare pass cheeni hai common (area) mein rakh dijiye. Chura ke rakhna acchi baat nahi hai (Sugar which is with you belongs to everyone, please keep it in common area. It is not a good habit to steal anything)." Not just this, Archana can also be seen arguing with Priyanka and Soundarya over the consumption of sugar in the house.

This comes a day after, Archana made her come back into the house. She was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 last week after a major fight broke out between her and Shiv Thakare. It all started after Tina Datta had accused Archana of stealing and hiding sugar and tissue papers for herself. Other housemates also jumped into the argument following which Shiv also questioned Archana and made some personal comments regarding her sister and the elections. This left Archana furious when she lost her cool and grabbed Shiv by his neck.

However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Shiv Thakare for allegedly provoking co-contestant Archana Gautam. He even blamed Shiv for ‘triggering’ Archana.

Meanwhile, besides Archana Gautam, other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

