Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Says 'Faad Ke Rakh Dungi' As Sajid Khan Tells Her 'Aukaat Dekh Apni'

Bigg Boss 16’s new episode will see a nasty verbal spat between Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam in which they dragged each other’s parents too. In a new promo of the episode, the contestants are seen working on a task to earn the weekly ration. Throughout the task, Sajid Khan is seen making fun of Archana Gautam for being kicked out of the show before being reinstated after “pleading with the producers to let her stay." Sajid said that some people believe their father owns the show. To this Archana quickly responded by saying, “Mera baap itna ameer hote toh woh Bigg Boss ko chala sakte, aap apne papa ko bol dijiye na woh chala lenge’ (If my father was this rich then he would have owned the show, you should ask your father to run the show)."

In reaction to this, the filmmaker lost his temper and asked Archana to leave the truck. “Tune mere baap ka naam liya! Ab chal utar. Aukat dekh apni (How dare you drag my father into this? Get down! Be aware of your limits)," he screamed.

“Meri maa aur baap pe ja raha hai, apni maa pe jaa. Faad ke rakh dungi (You are dragging my parents, why don’t you drag the names of your mom? I will not spare you)," Archana exclaimed after losing her composure. Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were also seen attempting to stop Sajid from charging at Archana.

In a previous episode, Archana was eliminated from the house for being violent with Shiv Thakare. He had held Shiv by his neck following which she was ousted from the show. However, later, Archana was brought back inside the house when it was found that Shiv had provoked her.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV. The episodes begin at 9.30 p.m. on weekends. The show streams 24*7 on the OTT platform Voot Select.

