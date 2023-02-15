When Archana Gautam walked out of Bigg Boss 16 house during the finale, she broke down in tears. Days after, the model-turned-politician has now revealed if she is happy with her Bigg Boss stint or not. In a recent interview, Archana mentioned that she ‘played well’ in the reality show as she also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout.

“I am very happy with my journey in bigboss16 as I have given my heart out and played fair also in my eyes I am a winner as the love my fans a lot because they have supported me throughout my journey," she said.

Asked if she was disappointed for not winning the trophy, Archana shared that even if she did not get the trophy home, she is overwhelmed with the love she is getting from the audience. “Winning and losing is part and parcel of life and we should always believe in ourselves that’s what makes us unique and different from others. Life is a race and not everyone can win it similarly destiny is already written and you get what is fixed," Archana said.

“I am happy that I could make my own recognition and my fans love me madly. I have secured a place in my fans’ hearts and I am very happy," the Bigg Boss 16 fame added.

After the finale, Archana was also seen at Farah Khan’s party where she was seen dancing with the filmmaker and Shiv Thakare. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, after her exit from Bigg Boss 16, Archana spoke to the media when she said, “I think I should have sat with a few people to understand the nuances of the game. Ab mujhe samajh aaya hai ki ye jo Bigg Boss ka game hai na ye dosti ka game hai, utaar-chaddhav ka game aur apki personality ka game hai (Now I have understood that Bigg Boss is all about friendship and about one’s true personality)."

