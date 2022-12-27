Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam Spills Boiling Water In Kitchen After Fight With Vikkas Manaktala; Watch

A massive fight broke out between Archana Gautam and Vikkas Mankatala in the Bigg Boss house, which resulted in the actress spilling boiling hot water in the kitchen. The actress is seen getting furious after Vikkas comes into the kitchen and keeps the tea pan on the gas stove. Archana was seen cooking food, and she gets irritated that Vikkas keeping the pan on the gas.

In a new promo shared by ColorsTV on Twitter, Vikkas is seen in the kitchen making tea. Archana comes to him and shouts, “Is ghar mein chai nahi banegi. Idhar rakkho apna chai (Tea will not be made in this house. Keep your tea here)." She said pointing in front of the gas stove.

Next, we see Archana pulling the utensil, which Vikkas was using for making tea, and flipping it. This leads to the boiling water getting thrown almost on the contestants, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan, standing nearby. As they all jump back, a voice is also heard saying, “Pagal wagal hai kya (Are you mad)?" Archana continues screaming with a utensil near Vikkas’ face as he tries to talk with Sumbul Touqeer and Sreejita De. She screamed, “Yeh raha mera bartan (This is my utensil). " Vikkas takes it from her and throws away the utensil saying, “Mere muh ke saamne mat la (Don’t bring it near my face)." The clip ended with Shalin Bhanot trying to pull away an angry Vikkas.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared with the caption, “Kitchen mein hui Archana aur Vikkas ke beech garma garmi, literally! " Several fans of the show criticised Archana. A person wrote, “Archana ko ghar se bahar hona chahiye (Archana should be evicted from the house)." “Big boss should take action against Archana now it’s too much. How can she throw boiling water like this?" asked another Twitter user. “Hope Vikas and Priyanka are fine…it’s hot water dude," read a comment.

Recently, Vikkas tried to instigate Archana against Shiv by telling her that the latter had bit a contestant in Bigg Boss Marathi. He told Archana so, with respect to the eviction Archana had after she choked Shiv. Later, Bigg Boss schooled Vikkas for mentioning the matters outside the house to Archana.

Bigg Boss, which is now in its 16th season, airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by actor Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. He has remained as the host for the past eight years.

