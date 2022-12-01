Bigg Boss 16: Archana-Sumbul Get Into Massive War of Words, Former Taunts 'Tu Toh Kal Chali Jaaegi'

With each passing day, the drama, arguments, fights and entertainment in the Bigg Boss 16 house is only increasing. With Golden Boys aka Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar’s entry into the show, Bigg Boss has also given housemates a chance to reclaim Rs 25 lakh prize amount. However, the upcoming episode of the reality show will witness a little twist.

In the latest promo released by the makers, Bigg Boss can be heard announcing that housemates will have to choose either captaincy or Rs 25 lakh from the lost prize money. While Sumbul Touqeer Khan decides to opt for captainship over prize money, this left Archana Gautam furious. The two get into a massive argument over the same when the actress-turned-politician taunts the Imlie actress saying, “tu toh kal chali jaaegi (You will anyway be evicted soon)".

“Kya hoga ghar waalon ka decision jab chunna hoga unhe 25 lakh aur captaincy ke beech kisi ek cheez ko? (What will housemates decide when they have to choose between Rs 25 lakh or captainship?)," the caption of the promo reads. Check out the promo here:

Soon after the promo was shared, several social media users reacted to it. While some backed Archana, others slammed her for allegedly being rude to Sumbul. “Archana itna ghamand achhi nehi hai.sumbul Kal jayengi tumhe kaise pata??" one of the comments read. Another person shared, “Sumbul ka dimag ghutno me hai."

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam recently also faced backlash for allegedly body-shaming co-contestant MC Stan. It all started as the rapper was ironing his shirt while Archana and Priyanka were also sitting on the couch in the bathroom area. However, the two repeatedly laughed at Stan, passed some derogatory remarks and asked him to wear clothes at the earliest. This left netizens disappointed who then took to Twitter and questioned Archana and Priyanka’s ‘inappropriate’ behaviour.

