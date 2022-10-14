Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur Says She Does Not Want Her Son To Watch 'Dalljiet-Shalin Controversies' On TV

Dalljiet Kaur is left disappointed as her former husband Shaleen Bhanot has talked about their past in Bigg Boss 16 house. Recently, Shalin told Tina Datta that he and Dalljiet are best friends and added that they parted ways over a ‘silly reason’. This has not gone down well with Dalljiet Kaur. In an interview with E-Times, the actress slammed her former husband for talking about their past and reminded him of how she did not do the same while she was in Bigg Boss 13 house.

“More than being upset for calling me his best friend in the house, I didn’t like what he told Tina Datta; that we broke up over a silly issue. I have also been in Bigg Boss (Season 13) and I stayed for 15 days inside the house, but not once did I discuss Shaleen or bring up the topic of our breakup or make a joke about it. He would never have got any calls when I was inside the house. I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that," Dalljiet said.

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress further reiterated that they are not best friends and shared that they meet hardly once a month because of their son. “He claimed we are best friends, but ever since we got divorced, we are only trying to be cordial and we happen to meet once or twice in two months because I want Jaden to have a beautiful relationship with him," she added.

The actress also mentioned that she does not want her 8-year-old son to watch ‘Dalljiet-Shalin controversies’ on television. Dalljiet concluded by saying, “Shalin needs to understand that he can’t go on national television and make a mockery of our past. I understand he is in the Bigg Boss personal details come out, but he needs to give it some dignity and stay away from it."

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016. Shalin was accused of domestic violence, dowry harassment and even attempt to murder Daljeet. However, as reported by India Forums, after a long battle, the Bombay High Court gave a clean chit to Shalin and lifted all charges that were put against him.

