Bigg Boss 16 Day 106 Highlights: Nimrit, Soundarya Say Tina and Shalin Have 'Sukoon' After Sajid Khan's Exit

Salman Khan’s reality TV show is taking new turns with each passing day! With the show getting closer to its final episode, fans are witnessing the exits of their favourite contestants. A day after Abdu Rozik left everyone in tears as he walked out of the house due to work commitments, Sajid Khan too took an exit, leaving his mandali - Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, MC Stan and everyone else in the house in tears. Fans also witnessed a super fun sketch by Shekhar Suman as he transformed into Razor Suman and gave a gully boy hint to his style of hosting the show. Here’s a breakdown of the episode:

Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia sit to clear things out

In last night’s episode, Tina revealed that after the family week, she has got closer to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. They sit and clear out the air between them and Tina puts forward that Nimrit & Sumbul Toqueer are always so confided that, she never gets to gel with Nimrit. Meanwhile, Archana Gautam is made to understand her mistakes which the journalist Dibang pointed out. Sajid tries to tell her that it was all for her good and she should understand. Tina hugs Archana and consoles her asking her to be the sweet self that she is.

Soundarya Sharma tells Nimrit what she feels about Archana and her friendship

Soundarya sits to discuss with Nimrit that Archana sometimes says hurtful things to her and it’s always about ‘her’ in their friendship. She even expresses that she feels cold as Shiv Thakare‘s action makes her feel that way. Side by side, Sajid and MC Stan start early morning to pull Sumbul’s leg and they seem to be laughing their hearts out. Later, we see Archana getting Soundarya’s back. It started when Archana went to Priyanka and Shalin told them that she felt bad when everyone went up against Soundarya saying that she was being overshadowed by Archana. On the other hand, Shalin and Priyanka believe that Soundarya is tired of the show but, Archana stands up for Soundarya defending her saying that she is filled with life.

Shekhar Suman’s doppelgander Razor Suman hosts Bigg Bulletin

Shekhar Suman takes the avatar of his twin brother Razor Suman. He brings back all the funny moments which happened in the house with the family and the contestants. In his amazing acting element, he points out Archana’s brother stealing her own spotlight. He roasts Archana for being a complete bahu material when the family members come into the house. Shalin gets hilariously mocked for being scared when Tina’s mother entered the house.

Archana tells Nimrit her father wanted them and Soundarya should be friends

Archana told Nimrit that her dad told her Archana, Nimrit and Soundarya should be friends. Nimrit disagrees and says she is misquoting her father. Nimrit politely asked Archana to not misinterpret her father’s words.

Sajid Khan exits the house

The house starts trembling and an attack is put on Sajid Khan. Ritesh Deshmukh calls Sajid outside the house asking him to come and start shooting for his next film. Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather and the area is filled with photos of Sajid the contestants are asked to sit next to each frame with their name.

Bigg Boss brings up Sajid’s struggle of staying locked in the house for four years and then coming into the Bigg Boss 16 house. Bigg Boss explains that Sajid has won the hearts of the contestants and he is the first one to be respected and loved by each and every contestant. He goes on to appreciate Sajid’s originality and personality.

After four years, Sajid got an opportunity to start shooting for his film and Bigg Boss asks Sajid to take an exit from the house and pursue the opportunity of getting back to filmmaking. Getting emotional Sajid apologizes to his mandali if he did anything wrong.

MC Stan, Nimrit, Shiv and Sumbul in tears after Sajid’s exit

Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv and MC Stan cry inconsolably as they get to know the news. Even the other contestants seem to be feeling bad that Sajid is leaving. Sajid gives advice to the mandali saying that they have to stick together. Sajid wishes everyone luck and asks them not to cry. Later, Nimrit is seen talking with Soundarya, and they both realise that Shalin and Tina aren’t sad about Sajid’s exit. Soundarya agrees. Nimrit says they have a sukoon on their faces.

As Sajid leaves the contestants start to find the house empty. The mandali seems very upset and even Archana doesn’t like the feeling of Sajid and the other contestants leaving one by one.

