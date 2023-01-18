Bigg Boss 16 Day 108 Highlights: Ration Task Raise Prize Money To Rs 21.80 Lakhs, Shiv-Archana Fight

It was yet another dramatic episode of Bigg Boss 16. With the finale week less than a month away, the contestants are doing their best to not only cash in the votes but also increase the cash prize. The contestants raised the prize money to Rs 21.80 lakhs courtesy of the ration task but there was bound to be drama involved.

The episode began with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma engaging in a fun banter. The banter soon turned into a discussion about Tina’s insecurities, especially about her height. While all seemed fine at first, Soundarya drew attention after she didn’t make breakfast for Archana. Instead, she shares it with Nimrit. Archana noticed the change in Soundarya’s behaviour and even expresses her disappointment in seeing the changes.

Meanwhile, Shiv and MC Stan are asked to take a seat in the confession room. They are asked to weigh in on the nominations when Shiv opened up about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He said that until Ankit was around, her aim was to protect and fight for him. But now that he is out, she has reduced fighting and he feels in Priyanka’s head, she’s already won the trophy. On the other hand, Stan explained that Priyanka cannot change easily.

Bigg Boss then invites Shalin Bhanot to the confession room and he tries to talk about Tina Datta. However, Bigg Boss doesn’t let him detail his thoughts, pointing out that Shalin still spends time with Priyanka and Tina.

After the confessions were made, Bigg Boss announced the task of the day — contestants got a chance to take a ration worth Rs 10 lakhs. All the contestants had to do was reach the red line with their shopping carts after each bell rings. The container entering first will get a chance to pick up five personalised ration goods. Every item had a price tag. The price tag would help raise money for the winning prize amount.

While they began on a sporty note, it came as no surprise that fights broke out. Soundarya walked into the container room and was shocked to see the massive prices of her vegan food. While she picked her own food items, she decided to pick milk for Archana but was stopped by Bigg Boss, reminding her that she has to pick an individual ration only.

It is then that Archana drags Shiv to the topic over coffee. They get into a heated argument, leading to the duo exchanging words. While Nimrit tried to jump in and help Archana understand Shiv and Bigg Boss’s perspectives, it did not help defuse the situation. Instead, Shiv ended up calling Archana “Gandi soch ki paapi gudiya ungli master" and it only made their fight worse. Archana got personal, commenting on his appetite. While Soundarya tried to help clear out the fight, Archana refused to listen, making her and Soundarya’s ties to severe.

By the end of the task, the contestants managed to raise the total prize amount to Rs 21.80 lakhs courtesy of their shopping. After a mini-celebrations, Priyanka and Shalin ended up getting to an argument because Shalin gave the packet of milk he picked up to Nimrit. After the short argument, Priyanka and Tina try to instigate Archana, suggesting that Soundarya, who is her best friend, becomes a scary cat in front of Shalin.

Soon after, we see Priyanka and Shalin get into an argument in which Priyanka called him a ‘bad friend’. Soundarya and Archana also get into a fight with Soundarya requesting captain Nimrit to ensure Archana not be around her when she’s in the kitchen for she feels Archana has been targeting her.

