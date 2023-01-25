Bigg Boss 16 Day 115 Highlights: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Win? Tina Datta Says She'll Get 'Trophy' on Platter

Bigg Boss 16 Day 115 Highlights: Will Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia win Bigg Boss? Tina Datta feels that she would be crowned the winner and the trophy will be served to her on a platter. The actress made the claim after a furious fight with her over Nimrit’s captaincy. On Tuesday night, Bigg Boss 16 night put Nimrit’s captaincy and her position in the finale under threat with the new task.

The new episode began with Bigg Boss informing the participants that they have to pick out a ring from the wall after explaining a negative reason to snatch away the captaincy from Nimrit. If they manage to take out at least 10 rings, they can remove Nimrit as the captain.

Advertisement

It began with Tina pulling out a ring and explaining that there is a lot of unnecessary chatter since Nimrit became a captain. This led to a massive argument. Once it died down, Archana walked up the wall and removed the ring by pointing out that the washroom wasn’t cleaned. The point was validated by everyone. But Shiv tried to defend Nimrit and this landed him in a fight with Priyanka, who was defending Tina. Amid all this, Stan called Priyanka a ‘fighter woman’. This led to the task coming to a halt.

In the meantime, Shiv, Priyanka, and Shalin also get into a fight over an alleged misunderstanding. Watching the contestants quarrel, Bigg Boss announces that the task has come to an end. Since only three rings were removed from the wall until this, Bigg Boss declared that Nimrit will remain as the captain for the week. This leaves Tina furious.

In an argument, Tina screams that Nimrit will win Bigg Boss 16 and that the trophy will be served to her on a platter. Although her outburst was due to the sudden conclusion of the task, it made us wonder, will Nimrit really pick the trophy? We’ll know in just a few weeks!

Read all the Latest Movies News here