A day after Farah Khan made Tina Datta sit near the Queen card in Bigg Boss 16 house, the actress got eliminated for receiving the least no of votes. Among the contestants who were nominated to be eliminated of the show included Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary, apart from Tina. We also saw Archana and Priyanka giving an emotional farewell to Tina as they hugged her before taking exit from the house. A breakdown of the episode:

Farah Khan slams Tina Datta For mocking Shalin Bhanot’s mental health

The episode started with Farah Khan lashing out at Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot’s mental health. She also said at the beginning of the episode that she is using everyone for her own good. Farah said, “You asked for the chicken soup. Bigg Boss told you to use the available chicken in the house." She said that Priyanka talked very politely with Shalin when she wanted chicken for Tina and called it selfish. Later, she slammed Tina for returning the chicken borrowed from Bhanot in a derogatory manner. Farah also complained that Priyanka didn’t correct Tina at that time.While interacting with the audience, Farah Khan told all of them that Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the two most hated contestants in the house. She even said that she is ‘unhappy’ about this.Farah said that Priyanka Choudhary is garnering more negative light than Tina Datta. Tina cries after Farah Khan schooled her for her ‘derogatory’ actions in the house. Priyanka Choudhary consoled her and said that she should take things in notice rather that crying.

Week 18 Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Nomination Shiv, Tina, Priyanka and Shalin Task NA Exit Tina Datta Notes NA

Kartik Aaryan enters the house

Farah Khan welcomed Kartik Aaryan in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She then took an audition of him to sign him in his next movie. Next, we see Kartik Aaryan making Archana Gautam’s day as he gave her a bouquet of roses. As Archana Gautam was acting alongside Kartik Aaryan, she mistakingly calls him ‘Bhaiya’. Later, Sumbul enacts Monjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was praised by Farah Khan. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared a mushy moment with Kartik while auditioning which impressed Farah Khan. Next, Kartik plays a fun task in which the contestants were asked to offer the other contestants image consultancy services. Housemates grilled each other during this task.

Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot speed breaker

During a task, Shalin Bhanot called Tina Datta a speed breaker during his Bigg Boss journey, while the latter refused to comment. On the other hand, when Tina did the same, Bhanot started giving clarifications.

Tina Datta gets eliminated; Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam get emotional

Tina Datta gets eliminated, while Shalin Bhanot was saved. Ahead of leaving the house, she told Priyanka, “Listen to me, they will come after you, be strong and you have my all support all out outside, take care. Archana Gautam hugged her and asked her to say namaste to her mom.

It will be interesting to see who will get to win the trophy as the show is going to end in just two weeks!

