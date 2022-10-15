Bigg Boss 16 Day 13 Highlights: Ankit Gupta Offended With Soundarya Sharma's Comment on His Mother and Priyanka Chahar

The Friday Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw Salman Khan enter the house and reveal some unexpected secrets of the housemates while interacting with them. The host also played fun games with them and assigned them hilarious tasks but the atmosphere in the house got serious when he started revealing what the housemates have been saying behind each other’s backs.

One of the most shocking revelations came when Salman shared that Soundarya Sharma said that if Priyanka Chahar gets married to Ankit Gupta, then his mother will cry tears of blood. Although she tried to explain that it was said after their fight and it was said in a light tone, Priyanka lost her calm. Ankit, too, stood by her as he felt the comment was too personal. Later, Priyanka broke down and started crying while confronting Soundarya.

Week 2 Nominations Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, Mc Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De House Captain Gautam Vig Tasks Salman Khan asks Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik to hide items of the housemates Results Salman plays a game Notes Sumbul Touqeer’s father enters the house Twists None Exits None

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bOR3z84Dg0o" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

On the other hand, Sumbul Touqueer’s dad entered the house to give her a reality check. He said that there are fake people around her and warned her. He also schooled Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot for not treating Sumbul properly and painting a negative picture of her. He, however, praised Gautam Vig, Ankit and Archana Gautam for supporting Sumbul.

Celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here