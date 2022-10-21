Bigg Boss 16 Day 20 Highlights: Contestants Confirm Soundarya-Gautam's Love Angle, Say Tina Will Ditch Shalin

Bigg Boss seemed quite interested in knowing about juicy gossip about housemates in the October 20 episode of the controversial reality TV show. Bigg Boss 16 housemates including Manya Singh and Archana Gautam provided the juiciest gossip of the house. On the other hand, housemates like Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia left Bigg Boss unimpressed. MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, among the ones who did ‘chugli’ about Shalin and the TV actor - himself agreed to the fact that Tina may ditch him.

It all started when Bigg Boss shared that he was getting bored, and wanted the contestants to entertain him to reveal the juiciest gossip. Soon after the announcement, Manya Singh ran to the confession room and talked to Bigg Boss about Tina Datta and Shalin’s relationship.

The beauty queen also said that Gautam and Soundarya’s booming romance, and said Soundarya she knows Soundarya from 1 year, and feels she sides with whoever becomes the captain. Manya even talked about the time Shalin kissed her. After her Sumbul and Nimrit didn’t say much, however, the way Archana Gautam talked about Soundarya and Gautam’s bond, was quite intriguing. Next, we see Shalin Bhanot come to the confession room and reveal that he feels Tina is in love with someone and she isn’t telling. When Bigg Boss asked the name, Shialin said he feels Tina loves him.

MC Stan and Shiv Thakare confess that Tina might ditch Shalin as she talked ill about him, behind his back. She told MC and Shiv that they shouldn’t trust Shalin and he can switch sides anytime.

Sajid Khan who entered the confession room with Abdu Rozik confessed that every girl in the house is taking advantage of him to reach to the finale. Even confirms the relationship in the cutest way possible. He made a heart with his hands and said Gautam-Soundarya and Ankit and Priyanka share a close bond.

One of the most shocking revelations was made by Gautam Vig as he said that Gori observed Archana’s game in the initial stage of the game, and now she is trying to copy her to stay in the Bigg Boss house. Gautam also shared his take on Shalin-Tina’s bond and said that the two are presenting their bond as friends, however, Tina gets jealous if he speaks with other contestants.

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam were seen getting into a war of words after she disagreed to wash utensils. She even denied performing other house duties after Shiv asked him to. Shiv plans on taking revenge on her and speaks about the same with Sajid Khan, MC Stan and others. We also see housemates including Nimrit, Gautam and others team up and try to scare Archana when the lights turned off at night. It seems that the brawl between Archana and Shiv is going to snowball and will lead to a big fight in the upcoming episodes.

