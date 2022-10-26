Bigg Boss 16 Day 25 Highlights: Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur And Two More Nominated

Salman Khan’s controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is getting more intriguing with each passing day. The equations between the contestants are seen changing with the tasks and nominations. Also, being the master of the house, Bigg Boss has to keep a vigilant eye on every contestant’s doing and especially when they break the rules of the house set by him. In tonight’s episode, viewers saw Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma pay for their mistakes as they constantly converse in English instead of Hindi.

At the same time, it was fun, exciting, and shocking to witness the real faces of the chosen contestants based on whom they sent into the nomination. Captain of the house - Archana Gautam gets the power to nominate one contestant and deprive of the power to choose their nominee, and she chooses Gori Nagori. Along with Gori, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta also get nominated by their fellow contestants. Here’s a breakdown of the episode:

Advertisement

Soundarya Sharma and Nimrit Kaur get punished

In tonight’s episode, viewers saw Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma pay for their mistakes as they constantly converse in English instead of Hindi. Bigg Boss reprimands Nimrit Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma for repeatedly speaking English when the rules mention that they have to speak in Hindi. Bigg Boss asks them to apologize to India and continue doing so until his next command.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Week 4 Nominations Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia House Captain Archana Gautam Tasks Two contestants to nominate housemates Results Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, Gautam Vig, Abdu Rozik, Soundarya Sharma, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia get nominated Notes - Twists - Exits NA

Advertisement

Dramatic nominations bring out the real faces of the contestants

Bigg Boss made an announcement and asked contestants to choose two contestants who will be ‘Shaitan Ki Aawaz’ (the devil’s voice). These chosen contestants get a chance to decide amongst themselves and pick other two fellow contestants whom they want to save from nomination this week, sending the other contestant directly into the nomination zone. Bigg Boss chose three pairs of contestants for this task, following which Shiv Thakare, Gautam Singh Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta get nominated.

Shalin advises Gautam Vig on his bond with Soundarya Sharma

Advertisement

In the house of Bigg Boss, you never know when friends become enemies and vice versa. Gautam and Shalin’s bond is one such bond. Shalin is seen advising Gautam about Soundarya, asking him to take things slow and telling him that the gravity of this situation for him is different and for Soundarya is different.

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare burst into tears

Advertisement

Abdu Rozik is seen getting disappointed after Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary contests with him to praise Sumbul and Gautam Vig to be saved from being nominated. Ultimately Abdu gets nominated and he gets disheartened. He even hugs Shiv Thakare and they both get emotional and burst into tears. Gori Nagori too sheds tears after seeing them.

With 6 contestants being nominated to be eliminated from the house, it will be interesting to see, who walks out of the house by the end of this week.

Read all the Latest Movies News here