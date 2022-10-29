Bigg Boss 16 Day 28 Highlights: Salman Khan Says 'No Elimination' This Week; Gautam Vig Is Captain

Bigg Boss 16 is giving us a full dose of daily entertainment, with contestants spicing things up with their intense fights, funny banters and showmance inside the house. In today’s weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan gave Gautam a chance to become the captain of the house once again. Salman said that to earn the power, he would have to give up the ration of the house and Gautam did what was right for him. The actor-model decided to give up the entire ration of the house and selected the captaincy.

Gautam’s decision irked his fellow contestants including his ladylove Soundarya Sharma who gave him an earful for his move. Notably, Soundarya had sacrificed ration for Gautam in the last episode in order to make him the captain. So, it came as a surprise when Soundarya seemed unhappy with Gautam’s move today. After housemates had a knee-jerk reaction, Gautam thought of reversing his decision. However, Bigg Boss simply refused and asked him to submit all the ration in the store room. Bigg Boss later sent his men inside the house to collect the ration.

WEEK 4 Nominations Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta and Shiv Thakare. House Captain Gautam Vig Tasks Salman Khan asks Gautam to choose between captaincy and ration. Results Gautam chooses captaincy. Notes Twists Exits No elimination

Sajid Khan, who remains relatively low-key in the game, got super mad at Gautam for giving up the ration for his captaincy. He even attempted to charge at Gautam, but fellow housemates stopped him. Gautam has become the second-time captain in the house. Earlier, he defeated Shiv Thakare in the captaincy task.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan announced that there was no elimination this week. Salman said he wanted everyone to stay in the game this week and starve. “Sab ke sab bhooke maro ek hafte (All of you, die of hunger)," Salman told housemates. The nominated contestants included Abdu Rozik, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, and Gautam Vig. Before announcing this, Salman pranked with housemates that Abdu has been eliminated from the show. He asked Abdu Rozik to come out of the house, leaving all the contestants shocked. On hearing the same, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia broke into tears. However, Salman later revealed that he was only joking and everyone’s safe this week.

