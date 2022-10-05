Bigg Boss 16 Day 3 Highlights: Priyanka in Tears After Ugly Fight With Nimrit, Gets Hug from Ankit

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lock horns as they got into a war of words. Nimrit accused Priyanka of not minding her own business and constantly interfering in other people’s matters.

Later, Nimrit was called into the confession room where Bigg Boss asked her to name a person with whom she had been having problems. Expectedly, she took Priyanka’s name and said that she unnecessarily gets involved in others’ matters which leads to a chaos.

Nimrit also complained that she spotted Priyanka advising Manya that she can cook in accordance with her comfort. Making note of this, Bigg Boss asks Nimrit to relieve one contestant among Tina Datta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma from the punishment of doing the household chores and have Priyanka join the punished trio. Nimrit took Manya Singh’s name and assigned all her duties to Priyanka.

WEEK 1 Nominations Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiva Thakare and Archana Gautam. Twists NA House Captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Tasks Sajid Khan was asked to prepare a stand-up act. Results Notes A new rivalry begins in Bigg Boss 16 house. Punishments Priyanka Chahar Choudhary got punishment of doing all the household chores. Exits NA

Following this, Nimrit announced her decision in front of all the housemates which led to an ugly argument between her and Priyanka. Priyanka even broke down in tears after the fight. Later, her Udaariyaan co-star and fellow contestant Ankita Gupta comforted her.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss assigned a special task to Sajid Khan in which he was asked to prepare a stand up-act about the contestants. Sajid got two hours to prepare the act. After his act got over, Shalin Bhanot said he didn’t like his performance. Even former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh disapproved of Sajid’s act and slammed him for taking Tina Datta’s name while talking about her.

