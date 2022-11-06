Bigg Boss 16 Day 35 Highlights: Salman Khan Exposes Gautam Vig; Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare Have Huge Fight

All eyes were on Salman Khan during the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode as on Saturday the host announced the name of the eliminated contestant. While the episode comprised of a lot of twists and turns, one of the biggest reason for the audience to get glued to the TV sets was Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma’s track. In a new twist, Salman shows a video to contestant Soundarya Sharma exposing her close friend Gautam Vig. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Soundarya cries hard after Salman Khan exposes Gautam Vig

Advertisement

Salman shows Soundarya a clip in which Gautam is seated among some other contestants who are ridiculing and calling Soundarya names. Later, Soundarya cries and confronts Gautam for not doing anything at that moment. She says, “you should have said something Gautam. Had my father been there, he would have slapped them. Meri izzat to rakh dete".

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Week 4 House Captain Abdu Rozik Nominated Contestants Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Tasks Buzzer task Results Rs 25 Lakh reduction from the winner’s prize Twists NA Notes Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar’s fight

Gori Nagori influences MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Salman Khan accuses Gori Nagori of influencing MC Stan. Salman said that she is trying to be the mastermind of the house. The host says that Gori approached Nimrit to join the group of Soundarya and Gautam to create an alliance.

Nominated Contestants’friends get to decide for elimination in the buzzer round

Advertisement

Salman Khan asks the nominated contestants Soundarya, Archana and Sumbul to bring their friends to choose their friends for a buzzer task, which resulted in the reduction of Rs 25 Lakhs from the winner’s bounty.

Advertisement

Soundarya asks for clarification from Gautam Vig

Salman Khan plays a video of a conversation that occurred when Gautam sat with other customers poking fun at Soundarya and calling her names. Salman tells Soundarya in Hindi, “I want to show you something." Then footage of the conversation is played in front of her prompting Salman Khan to say, “The person you were defending did not stand up for you." In the later half of the show, Soundarya is seen moving to tears as she confronts Gautam, her close confidante about the conversation. In the video, we see Shalin passing a comment on Gautam getting the ‘Kanta Laga’ girl, with a reference to Soundarya. She gets upset over this and cries a lot.

Advertisement

Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Gautam have verbal spat

Shiv Thakare finally shows his angry side as he indulges himself in a huge fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shiv can be seen slamming Priyanka and picking on her for getting involved in everything that happens in the house. We see Priyanka asking Shiv to shut up and he loses his calm and points his finger at Priyanka and comes closer to her, immediately Ankit comes in support of Priyanka and pushes Shiv back and asks him to talk calmly and maintain his distance from her.

Read all the Latest Movies News here