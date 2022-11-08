Bigg Boss 16 Day 37 Highlights: Sajid Khan Lashes Out At Gori Nagori, Loses Cool and Kicks On Door

During Monday’s episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan lost his cool on co-contestant Gori Nagori. He accused her of giving food items from their room to Soundarya Sharma without informing her other roommates. Sajid told Gori that she should have sought permission from other of their roommates. In anger, Sajid even kicked on the door and pledged that he will throw away the entire ration. However, Shiv stopped him.

Gori defended herself saying it is her room as well and therefore she can do whatever she wants. She further argued that she does not question Sajid whenever he does something or takes a decision for the room.

However, Sajid asked her “Mere saath zubaan mat chalana (do not argue with me)". He even told her, “Main tumhara baap hu (I am your father)". Shiv Thakare also jumped into the conversation and backed Sajid. Later during his conversation with Shiv, Sajid called Gori ‘bloody chor’.

Soon after the major argument, Soundarya returned the food item to Gori and told her that she will not be able to use it. While keeping back the food item back in her room, Gori taunted Shiv. This led to another small argument between the two.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house include Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

