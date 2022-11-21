Bigg Boss 16 Day 50: 'We Are With Priyanka' Chant Fans After They Feel She's Targetted By All, including Salman

Bigg Boss 16 Day 50 Highlights: It seems evident to fans now that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most targetted Bigg Boss 16 contestants. The conclusion was drawn after the events panned out in Sunday night’s episode. At the beginning of the episode, Salman pulled up Priyanka for making contradicting statements. Salman asked everyone to explain when and where they felt that Priyanka’s double standards have been noticed.

From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Salman Khan himself, everyone shared their thoughts about Priyanka’s actions. Salman pointed out that not only the housemates and Bigg Boss but even the audience can see her double standards. When Priyanka tried to defend herself, Salman interrupted that she is not ready to understand. “You don’t want to understand. For example, yesterday’s situation. Where there was already fire in the house due to Shalin (Bhanot) and (MC) Stan’s fight, you were fuelling the fire. It might be great for the show but do we need the fuelling? No, what is organic, is organic."

Salman gave a few more examples and pointed out that she was not being shown in a good light. He said that with the way she is playing, she will soon become a part of Archana Gautam. “You end up irritating, so stop that," Salman told Priyanka. Salman then played a game in which he asked the contestants who they want to target. Nimrit, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, and Shalin Bhanot picked Priyanka.

These events left fans believing that Priyanka is being targeted. Several fans took to Twitter and showed their support for Priyanka by using the line ‘We Are With Priyanka.’

Meanwhile, Gautam Vig was eliminated from Bigg Boss 16.

