Bigg Boss 16 Day 51: Priyanka Choudhary Calls Sajid Khan 'Cheater' In Task; Shiv Thakare Is New Captain

Bigg Boss 16 Day 51 Highlights: The equations between the contestants seem to change with each passing day. The latest episode started with a small fight between Archana Gautam and Tina Datta as she asks her to move away her medicine prescription. The actress opined that it is one of the BB house rules to not use pen and paper. We also see Sumbul Touqeer Khan getting emotional as her father advises her to stay away from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. We also see Sajid Khan at his most furious during the captaincy task. Housemates also choose the next captain of the house post the task - Shiv Thakare. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Sumbul Touqeer’s father advises her to stay away from Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot

Sumbul gets to speak to her father because of his ill health. He advised her to stay away from Tina and Shalin. She tears up and says that she isn’t getting what is happening in the house. She even agrees to follow her father’s advice. Later on, Sumbul goes to Sajid and asks him to change her room.

Housemates discuss Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot’s equation

Amid the captaincy tension, the discussion of how real Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s love simmers up. Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Ahluwalia talk about the dynamics of the relationship between Tina and Shalin. Shiv thinks that Tina is changing her stand too often about her feelings for Shalin and Nimrit observes that in the event of a fight the two say extreme things about each other. Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have a separate chat about the same topic. The former believes that Tina is too smart to get into a relationship with Shalin and both Tina and Shalin are trying to fool people with their fake love to get ahead in the game. We’ll have to wait and watch to find out whether their much-talked-about love story withstands the test of time.

Captaincy task

Bigg Boss announces the captaincy tasks and tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam to take turns and sit inside an enormous skull and dole out instructions to different team members. Priyanka tells Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to do push-ups until she tells her to stop. While Nimrit follows her order, Priyanka was still unhappy with how she wasn’t doing the push-ups properly. Sajid allowed her to do it in an easy way, but Priyanka quickly raised objection. Next up, Archana asked Shiv to pour salt in a dish and eat it. Sajid refused to let that happen too as it could prove dangerous. She too screamed against Sajid, who said, “What will she say tomorrow? Put chillies in your eyes?" Ankit then asks Abdu to drink raw eggs, which he does. But when Ankit asks him to drink two litres of water in five minutes, Sajid refused to let it happen, calling it too dangerous. “Not allowed!" Sajid screamed in front of everyone. When Priyanka asked what’s the need for people sitting inside skulls if the sanchalak would not let them do anything. Sajid starts screaming at the top of his lungs and says, “I can scream as well. It’s totally true. Sanchalak is the cheater." In the end, Abdu 2 completes the task.

Shiv Thakare becomes the new captain

After the tedious task between the housemates, Shali Bhanot, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma get to choose the captain of the house in between Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare, that too with mutual consent. At first, Soundarya and Tina agree to let Abdu be the captain, but later on they ask Shalin and he disagrees. He vouched for Shiv Thakare, saying he needs to be given a fair chance at captaincy. Since, previously he was removed from the post of captain in three days. The trio agree to make Shiv as the captain of the house.

Meanwhile, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

