Bigg Boss 16 Day 58: Nimrit Ahluwalia Turns Captain; Tina Datta Objects, Gets Nominated For Elimination

Bigg Boss 16 Day 58: On Monday night’s episode, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got a second run at being a captain. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has bestowed the captaincy after Bigg Boss asked Shiv Thakare for his opinion. While it was decided that Tina Datta would get a chance to be the captain, it came as a shock to everyone that Shiv nominated Nimrit.

Although Bigg Boss decided to grant his wish, he said that everyone except Nimrit stands a chance to be nominated for elimination this week. The decision to make Nimrit the captain did not go down well with Tina, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Soundarya Sharma. Priyanka and Soundarya rejected Nimrit as captain. They wanted Tina to get a chance. Tina told Shalin that she is happy to see Priyanka and Soundarya supporting her. They soon realize that Nimrit played a game to win the captaincy.

Archana Gautam refused to follow orders from captain Nimrit. Meanwhile, Priyanka and Shiv got into an intense fight. Tina and Nimrit also got into a fight. Tina felt that she was backstabbed that despite everyone’s decision to make her captain, Shiv and Nimrit went against the plan.

Tina confessed to Shalin that she felt bad about losing the captaincy opportunity. She has lost interest in being a captain and she never wants to be a captain.

Tina was then called into the confession room and she complains about losing the captaincy promise, spoke about Nimrit and Shiv, and more. She confessed she was very heartbroken that she lost the opportunity. Bigg Boss gives her her birthday cake and told everyone to celebrate with it, everyone. She refused and celebrated with Bigg Boss.

The contestants then gather for the nomination task. As part of the nomination process, the contestants are asked to nominate ‘gatekeepers’ who will eventually be nominated for elimination. Shalin Bhanot was the first gatekeeper and he nominated Sumbul Touqeer. It was followed by Archana Gautam nominating Shiv Thakre, Priyanka picking Sajid Khan, and Soundarya nominating Shalin. By the end of the episode, Sumbul, Shiv, Sajid, Shalin, Priyanka, Tina, and MC Stan were nominated.

