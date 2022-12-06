Bigg Boss 16 Day 65 Highlights: Ankit Gupta Is New Captain; Saves Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness new equations in the house with the appointment of the new captain - Ankit Gupta. Salman Khan’s show is all set to enter its 10th week and till now has witnessed the reign of six captains. Among the eligible contestants for captainship – Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, faced difficult obstacles in order to rule the house of Bigg Boss. Ankit Gupta emerges as the winner of the house. We also see Soundarya getting disappointed with Ankit as she helped him win the task. We also see Archana Gautam schooling housemates for food wastage.

Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Soundarya Sharma helps Ankit Gupta win the task

With its captainship task, the garden area of the BB house changes into a Dhobi Ghat (washing place). The four contenders - Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan have their own laundry stall with their photos stuck on it. In each stall, we see clothes drying ropes and the four contestants thew the items kept in the tub (gulaal and mud) on the hanging clothes. With each of the contenders, there was also a helper who kept cleaning the clothes as they get dirtier and hang them on the ropes to dry. Ankit saves Sajid Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary from nominations even though, Soundarya worked as a washer for Ankit Gupta and helped him win the task. She later gets disappointed in him for not saving her in the nominations and bursts out in tears.

Week 10 Nominations MC Stan Captain Ankit Gupta Tasks Raja Rani task for captaincy Results Ankut Gupta wins Exits NA Notes NA

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot plan to break the group of 7

Amidst the captaincy task, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot make plans to break the group of seven which includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Sajid Khan. However, they fail to do so. In fact, Tina ends up getting angry with Shalin as he didn’t help her win the task.

Ankit Gupta receives compliments from Tina Datta, Archana Gautam

Ankit Gupta is turning out to be the new hottie of the house. While Tina Datta, in a fit of rage from Shalin Bhanot, and to make him feel jealous of Ankit, compliments him. Tina tells Ankit that she loves his unkempt look. Later, we see Archana Gautam showing her liking for Ankit in front of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She even tells Priyanka that her favourite movie is 50 Shades of Grey.

Archana Gautam schools contestants for food wastage

Archana is unhappy that rotis (chapatis) have been thrown helter-skelter in the name of saving them. She is upset that the saved food is not even being kept properly and has been kept all over the place in the kitchen. Archana goes and asks Mc Stan, Sajid Khan, Abdu, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur of whether they kept the rotis in a disorganised way. She talks about a few not getting food in the first place. Nimrit gives her a reply that the ones who are in this room have already been accused of eating more and that they are capable of eating their share of rotis and will not waste. They give a hint of Shalin and Tina being the ones who did it. She says that she will not accept waste of food in any way. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta who are the ones who are indirectly accused listen to the announcement without making any remarks.

The celebrities fighting it in the house this time are Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanit, Soundarya Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chaudhary, Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. Meanwhile, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been evicted from the house. Bigg Boss 16 has already created a lot of buzz due to its new twists and changes this time, including the shift in Weekend Ka Vaar days from Sat-Sun to Fri-Sat. Bigg Boss 16 airs every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

