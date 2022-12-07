Bigg Boss 16 Day 66 Highlights: Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Ahluwalia and MC Stan Get Nominated

Day 65 in the Bigg Boss house was full of twists and turns. Bigg Boss announced nomination task but in a different way. This time, not the housemates but the caption of the house, Ankit Gupta indirectly decided the contestants nominated for eviction this week.

Bigg Boss Gives Special Powers To Ankit For Nomination Task

Bigg Boss asked ‘King’ Ankit to choose six contestants who then decided on three contestants for nomination this week. Following the same, Ankit elected six contestants - Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot.

Each of these elected contestants then shared who should be nominated this week as per their understanding. Following the task, Bigg Boss announced that the three contestants who have been nominated for eviction this week are Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Meanwhile, MC Stan, who was earlier punished by Bigg Boss himself for being violent with Shalin Bhanot is also nominated this week.

After the task, Tina told Archana that she does not like getting nominated. “I hate to be nominated. I hate this feeling," she said.

Tina Asks Ankit If Her ‘Love Angle’ With Shalin Looks Fake

During the episode, Tina Datta was also seen asking co-contestant Ankit Gupta about his opinion regarding her and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship in the show. Tina asked Ankit if he thinks she and Shalin are faking their love angle. To this, the captain of the house explained that they look real to him sometimes, but there are also times when he feels that they are doing it just for the cameras.

Tina also responded to Ankit saying she is not doing anything for the sake of cameras. She further argued that she rather gets conscious because of cameras and therefore ask Shalin also not to showcase love.

