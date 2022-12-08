Bigg Boss 16 Day 67 Highlights: Sumbul, Priyanka, Tina, Shalin, Saundarya New Contenders for Captaincy

Bigg Boss calls Ankit’s captaincy period boring. Most housemates are seen lazing around through the day, and Ankit is not seen interfering. To spice up things in the house, Bigg Boss asks the house captain Ankit Gupta to choose his new contenders for captaincy. Ankit names Sumbul, Priyanka, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Saundarya as the new contenders for captaincy.

He gives the reason that the other housemates - Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare have all got the chance to be captain at least once. For MC Stan, he says that he is not capable of taking on the responsibilities of the captain as he is not very involved in the house.

Bigg Boss decides to give the other group a chance to win a chance to become contenders. He makes Ankit’s chosen contenders jailers for a task where the rest of the housemates become prison inmates. Each jailer takes turn to conduct an activity in the jail, while the inmates are given a way to possibly escape from the prison. If three inmates are successful in escaping the prison in three rounds of the task, the team of prisoners will become the contenders for captaincy.

WEEK 10 Captain Ankit Gupta Nominations Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan Tasks Jailer-inmate task to decide new contenders for captaincy Results Sumbul, Priyanka, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Saundarya become new contenders for captaincy. Exits None Notes Bigg Boss points out attitude issues in Sajid and Ankit

In the first round, the housemates forcefully snatch the keys from jailer Saundarya. Despite the fact that they are successful in taking imprints of the keys on clay, Ankit disqualifies the prisoners for using force. In the second round, Shiv successfully jumps over the wall of the jail. In the third round, Archana manages to crawl out of the tunnel, but again Ankit disqualifies her for using force to push Priyanka aside.

In the end, Ankit’s favourites are declared the winner, according to his decision as the conductor of the task.

Bigg Boss calls Shiv, Tina and Nimrit to the confession room, to discuss about Ankit’s conduct in the house and Sajid’s apparent disinterest in performing tasks. Nimrit later explains to Sajid that his attitude can be interpreted wrongly outside.

