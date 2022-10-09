Bigg Boss 16 Day 7 Highlights: Captain Nimrit Breaks Down Over Repeated Arguments, Asks All To Live Peacefully

Saturday’s episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 saw several heated arguments over the availability of food in the house. At first, when Archana Gautam was preparing dinner she did not get rice from Sumbul Touqeer’s room on time which resulted in a massive war of words between the two. Later in the day, Shalin, Manya, Sreejita and Priyanka were also seen indulging in an argument with Archna over the number of chapatis she cooked.

When the captain of the house, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia entered the Kitchen area, she shouted ‘Shut Up’ and asked everyone not to fight over petty affairs. “Are you all crazy? I have been telling you that I am not well and to listen to me…Eat whoever wants to eat and those who don’t, get out. Stop arguing. There is no humanity. Where’s humanity?" she said as she broke down and walked out into the garden area.

Later, when Gautam Vig consoled Nimrit, she told him that everyone should learn to deal with things peacefully. “They don’t even let me sit even for a minute. I can see that there’s some problem but we all can sort it out properly. Why do we have to fight all the time? Is there no humanity?" she added.

WEEK 1 TWISTS Salman Khan asks Ankit Gupta to step up his game HOUSE CAPTAIN Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia TASKS Housemates Answer Who Is Flop and Who Is Hit RESULTS Ankit - Flop NOTES Salman Khan welcomes Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta PUNISHMENTS None NOMINATIONS None EXITS None

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also announced that no contestant will be eliminated this week. This means that none of the nominated contestants - Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare walked out of the house.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on Colors TV, whereas on Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan hosts the show from 9:30 pm.

