Bigg Boss 16 Day 70 Highlights: Tina Gets Eliminated After Shalin Saves Prize Money; Angad Hasija Lauds His Decision

Tina Datta walked out of the Bigg Boss 16 house in the recent episode of Salman Khan’s show. The actress’ eviction came after Shalin Bhanot decided to save prize money of Rs 25 lakh over Tina or Sumbul’s eviction. Salman Khan had asked Shalin to take a call on saving Sumbul and Tina from eviction by losing 25 lakhs from their prize money or to let the house have a fair eviction as per votes.

Announcing his decision, Shalin shared that everyone in the show is working hard and therefore he does not want to sacrifice prize money. “Kisi ki mehnat barbaad nahi jaane chahiye (Somebody’s efforts must not go in vain)," he said.

Advertisement

However, Shalin was left shocked after Salman Khan announced that Tina has been eliminated. He got emotional and broke down in tears later. He also confessed that he was missing Tina. “Uska Sha mere kaano mein goonj raha hai," he said.

Meanwhile, television actor Angad Hasija has appreciated Shalin for his decision. He stated that everyone in the Bigg Boss 16 house aims to win the trophy and therefore there was nothing wrong in saving prize money over somebody’s eviction. “He’s definitely a guy who is high on emotions but also is pretty intelligent. He’s not the type who’s going to go all out talking about his game plans but I can imagine he’s had it all planned out in his head. He’s a strong contender & anyone who’s in the show to win the trophy wouldn’t want by any means the prize money to be reduced to almost zero. In fact I’d be upset if he did press the buzzer. You must never forget you’re here for the trophy first, everything else comes later," he said.

With Tina’s eviction, contestants who are left inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Recently, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala also Salman Khan’s show as wild card contestants.

Read all the Latest Movies News here