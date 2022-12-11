Bigg Boss 16 Day 71: Winner Prize Zero After Shalin Forgoes Rs 25 Lakhs To Bring Tina Back

Bigg Boss 16 Day 71 Winner Prize Amount Zero After Shalin Bhanot Forgoes Rs 25 Lakhs Tina Datta BackBigg Boss 16 Day 71 Highlights: Tina Datta has returned to the Bigg Boss house and the first thing she did was pull Shalin Bhanot. In the episode, the contestants gathered and Shalin was told to stand behind the buzzer. He is surprised that Tina is still in the house. He is asked to choose between giving Tina an opportunity and losing Rs 25 lakhs or keeping the prize money intact. He hits the buzzer and brings back Tina.

Bigg Boss pointed out that he was testing Shalin’s decision to forgo the money and noticed that his decision to forgo changed over the three days. Shalin also added that he will give Rs 25 lakhs from his pocket to give the winner. “To hell with it. Jo bhi jeetega, Rs 25 lakh main dunga (I will give Rs 25 lakh to whoever wins the show) I have no problem," he said. Now the prize money dropped to zero.

When Tina returned, she slammed Shalin. Tina pulled him up for being a double-faced person. “I didn’t want to go. You were dancing there after my elimination. Why are you fake? I had to get a reality check which I have now got," she said.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan cribbed about losing the money. Everyone asked him why he didn’t hit the buzzer for a couple of days but why did he hit the buzz now? Shalin was speechless. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get into a fight amid the loss of the prize amount. Soundarya Sharma also got into a fight with Priyanka, bringing back the time Gautam lost Rs 25 lakhs and accusing her of standing with Shalin while fighting with Gautam at the time.

Archana and Sumbul Touqeer were talking to Tina, sharing their thoughts about her fake elimination and the events that happened after it. Sumbul and Tina discuss Shalin, noting that he was using everyone to move forward in the game whereas Shalin is still dumbstruck by the turn of events. Meanwhile, Tina was sorting her misunderstandings with the members.

