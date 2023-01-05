Bigg Boss 16 Day 94-95 Highlights: Archana Keeps Crying, Stan Refuses Food Post Fight

Wednesday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 16 shows the aftermath of the right between Archana Gautam and MC Stan. While the rapper is seen in a constant low mood, Archana keeps crying that no one treats her well in the house. Both contestants keep talking about quitting the show.

MC Stan refuses to eat food. Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik are seen trying coax him to eat. Archana is seen crying in bed at 6am in the morning. Later, when Saundarya and Archana talk about he fight, the latter says about Stan, “If he comes in my area, the women will beat him up with brooms. He is a singer?"

There is a cute moment created when Abdu pretends to be a woman with a towel on his head and tries to flirt with Shiv. The Tajikistani singer also tries to talk to Stan about not being so sad about the fight and get over it.

Week 15 Captain Abdu Rozik Nominees Tina Datta, Sumbul, Shalin, Sajid, Sreejita Task Fair organised for ration task Result Housemates win one basket of ration Exits NA Notes Archana-MC Stan’s fight continues

Shalin Bhanot is seen discussing the ration task with Priyanka Chahar and Tina Datta. The conversation leads to a semi-argument. Shalin says, “All the girls in the house have become against me." He then asks the dog Mahin, “Will you be my girlfriend?" The dog also appears to reject him, leading to a funny moment.

Bigg Boss organises a fair for the week’s ration task. The housemates have to play different games by turn, and the winner of each task gets to open one ‘kismat ka darwaza’, which could led them to the week’s ration. The housemates manage to win just one basket of ration in three rounds. Bigg Boss is also disappointed by the fact that Sajid, MC Stan and Archana show no excitement for the game.

