Bigg Boss 16 Day 94 Highlights: Abdu Rozik Beats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Become New Captain

Bigg Boss 16 Day 94 Highlights: Abdu Rozik is the new captain. The result came after the team got into a captaincy task and played a game for it. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu, and MC Stan stood a chance to be the new captain. However, it will be the other contestants that would have to work to help them win the captaincy.

For the task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to catch balls and fill the baskets of the contestant they want the next captain to be. While Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Sreejita De fought for Priyanka to win, others were hoping for Abdu to win. Sajid Khan was assigned as the operator. While Sajid kept a watch, Tina was plotting Priyanka’s win but Bigg Boss called her out. He also teased Tina and her habit to whisper, leaving everyone in splits.

While the contestants tried to get their choice to win, Sajid changes the rule, asking Priyanka and Abdu to leave their baskets. If they didn’t, he would disqualify them. This led to Priyanka getting into a fight with Sajid. Tina also gets involved in a heated fight. Priyanka also got into a fight with Stan over the task.

Advertisement

Eventually, Priyanka had three while Abdu had four balls in his basket. Stan and Nimrit had zero balls in their basket. After the task ended, Abdu won the captaincy. Shortly after, Tina apologized to Sajid. But things still seemed unsettled between the two.

While the captaincy task was the highlight of the night, there were a few fights that also had everyone’s attention. Archana and Tina got into a fight after Archana takes over the stove for cooking. Archana taunts that she took over the kitchen because Tina was busy ‘romancing’ Shalin. Tina lashes out at Archana, accusing her of having a dirty mind, and said that she should have studied in a co-education school and seen how a guy and girl can remain friends.

Sajid pointed out that contestants fighting with Archana make her a bigger star. Nimrit also noticed that Archana has gotten under at least five people’s skin on the show and she’s still popular on the show.

Advertisement

Priyanka and Nimrit get into a fight over the food being cooked. Priyanka said that she cannot have daal while Nimrit gets angry over it. Archana and Shiv Thakare also got into a fight, with Shiv accusing Archana of not doing her duties properly.

Read all the Latest Movies News here