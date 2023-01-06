Bigg Boss 16 Day 96 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot Vs Priyanka Choudhary Get Ugly; Housemates Fight Over Ration

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary got into a heated argument. It all started after Bigg Boss announced a task under which housemates were supposed to nominate each other in order to regain their ration. Shalin asked Tina to nominate him and save Sreejita instead but she refused to do so. After a discussion, Shalin and Tina refused to nominate each other and therefore lost their respective ration items.

Shalin then asked Archana Gautam to nominate Sajid Khan but she also refused to do so. As the discussion continued, Bigg Boss decided to take away the entire ration and announced that all the nominated contestants in the house - Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta will remain nominated for elimination this week.

Week 15 Captain Abdu Rozik Nominated contestant Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta Task Save ration or nominate co-contestants Results Bigg Boss dismissed the task due to arguments Exits None

This only increased the war of words in the house. Shalin blamed Sajid and argued that the filmmaker could have saved the house’s ration. When Bigg Boss called Priyanka into the confession room, she blamed Shalin for the chaos during the task. “Mujhe Shalin galat laga," she said.

Later, Priyanka was seen discussing the same with Tina when Shalin overheard them. He accused Priyanka of instigating Tina and lost his cool. “There are three boxes, she is having my box, I have hers, but I won’t place her box. Kya mujhe nominations se dar lagta hai, bilkul lagta hai (Am I scared of nominations? Yes I am)," he said. To this, Priyanka asked him to accept that he is scared of nominations and called him a ‘confusing’ person. Shalin lost his temper and was even seen throwing objects. Priyanka also refused to calm down and asked Shalin not to behave like this with her.

