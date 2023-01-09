Bigg Boss 16 Day 99 Highlights: Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta Try To Mend Relationship, Drag Sreejita De in Fight

In tonight’s Bigg Boss 16, we see Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta engaging in deep conversation to mend their relationship. We also see Farah Khan entering the BB house to support her brother Sajid Khan. In the Sunday special, Bigg Bulletin, host Shekhar Suman turns to the housemates along with the camera, which complaints to him about the housemate’s antics, their fights and other things. Here is a breakdown of the episode:

Shalin Bhanot discusses his feelings for Tina Datta with Sajid Khan

Advertisement

Even before the day started Shalin Bhanot is seen discussing his feelings with Sajid Khan. He says that he is feeling like a fool. He also mentions that he had saved Tina twice putting himself in jeopardy. Sajid has a good laugh at this and suggests to him that if he has some dignity then he should wait for her to come and talk to him.

Week 16 Nominated Contestants NA Task Contestants share their memorable moments Results NA Notes Farah Khan to enter the show to support Sajid Khan Exits NA

Nimrit bursts out in tears after Shiv Thakare, MC Stan pull a prank

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sumbul is seen sleeping even after the alarm rings. Shiv comes up to wake her and she gets irritated. Nimrit too is miffed with Shiv and MC Stan pull a prank. Sumbul and Nimrit get irritated with Shiv and Stan for pranking them that there is rice which needs to be divided because the boys wanted to sit in the kennel. Nimrit gets upset over this and starts crying. Shiv goes on to convince her as she cries over it and makes a sorry design with tissue paper. Abdu Rozik comes and scatters it after Nimrit sees it.

Shanlin Bhanot and Tina Datta try to mend their relationship

Advertisement

Tina asks Shalin first what is going on in his mind. He questions her back asking did she ever love him, Tina replies by saying that she did have feelings for him but, now she doesn’t and she cannot keep on justifying herself again. She clears it out that her image is gone for a toss and if she came first to talk to him it would again come on her. Shalin tells her that they both had spoken about babies but, Tina says that after yesterday she needs a break from him. Moreover, she clarifies to him that he is aggressive with her. Shalin seems to be hurt and says that he wants to hug her and say its okay, he also says that he wants to stand by her and prove the world wrong.

Advertisement

Shalin and Tina drag Sreejita De into their fight

Srijeeta told Shalin that Tina is addicted to brands and that he should look for a grounded person. Shalin says that she is not fake. Between their discussions, Shalin had disclosed his conversation about Tina loving brands but, when Tina asks Sreejita to come up and clarify it she denies it and tells her she won’t be falling in between. Tina tries to tell Shalin that she needs some time off and doesn’t want to keep hanging. She even,

Shekhar Suman returns with Bigg Bulletin

Shekhar Suman brings in his Shayari and comic element by highlighting housemates’ anger and frustration in the house. The camera in the house is the focus as he rants about his frustration because the housemates don’t seem to stop removing their frustration on each other. The whole week’s fun and the fight are brought up in Shekhar’s own style. He even makes Shalin and Shiv act like a newlywed couple on their first night and they both crack up the housemates with their camaraderie.

Read all the Latest Movies News here