Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan Sends Birthday Wishes To Sumbul Touqeer, Asks Her To 'Win and Come'

Television actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house, is celebrating her birthday today i.e November 15. On this special day, her former Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan took to social media and sent her wishes. He hoped she wins Salman Khan’s show and dropped an adorable throwback picture with the actress.

“Happy Birthday Jungli, Jeetke aana aur nahi jeetegi toh thoda aur jaldi milegi hum sab ko, dono badiya hai’ (Win and come, if you don’t win then you will come out a little early and meet us all soon. Both things are great)," Fahmaan Khan wrote.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Fahmaan talked about Sumbul’s performance in the show and shared that she isn’t playing any games. He appreciated her for being herself in the show and called it ‘commendable’. “I’ve been watching it for the first time. I don’t understand the game to be honest. I’m also not a person who can play mind games, I’m not a manipulative person. But I feel she (Sumbul) is not playing any game. She is just being there and she’s being herself, which is commendable. It is difficult to be in a space like that and still be yourself. Both she and Abdu (Rozik) are giving a very fresh perspective to the show which is very nice to see," he told us.

“As an actor, I believe you have to play your character right. The limelight is consequence; you can never predict that. Bigg Boss needs someone to play who they are and be who they are, and that’s what’s happening," he added.

Fahmaan and Sumbul were the lead actors in the popular show Imlie and their on-screen chemistry was widely loved by all. They were lovingly called SuMaan by their fans, who also hoped for them to become a real-life couple.

