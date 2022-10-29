Bigg Boss 16 Fame Manya Singh: Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Constantly Cornered Me | Exclusive

Last week, former Miss India runner-up Manya Singh became the second contestant on Bigg Boss 16 to make an exit from the house. She was nominated by other participants for her minimal contribution to the show. During her short stint in the show, she was friends with reality television star Shiv Thakare, director Sajid Khan, dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori, rapper MC Stan and Tajik social media sensation Abdu Rozik. She also ruffled some feathers as she had heated arguments with politician Archana Gautam, actor Sreejita De and actor Soundarya Sharma in the show.

And on this week’s episode of Bigg Buzz on Voot, viewers will witness the revelations made by Singh after her eviction from the Bigg Boss house. The 21-year-old spilled some shocking beans about the behaviour of housemates – actors Tina Dutta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Singh revealed that the duo subtly and curtly cornered throughout the show.

During a conversation with the host of Bigg Buzz, Krushna Abhishek, she shared, “Tina and Nimrit have constantly been cornering me in the Bigg Boss house, which was very hurtful."

She further elaborated, “There were many instances when I tried being part of their conversations, but they would just get up and walk away or give me a very cold shoulder whenever I tried striking a conversation with them. I have tried playing the game with utmost conviction but alas my journey had to end too soon!"

Two weeks earlier, Singh faced backlash from netizens after she asked Rozik to throw shoes at actor Priyanka Choudhary. She has also been slammed by actors Arjun Bijlani and Gauahar Khan for demeaning De in the show and taking jibes at her profession of a television actor.

On a related note, Bigg Buzz is a new show, which revolves around a crazy Big Boss fan family, who interact and play games with evicted Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of the show with some extra masala for the viewers.

