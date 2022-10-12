Bigg Boss 16: Fans Allege Tina Datta Forcibly Hugs, Kisses Abdu Rozik in This Viral Video

Abdu Rozik has surely become one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He is often hailed as one of the most entertaining and cutest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s show. In the show, Abdu Rozik and Tina Dutta share a good bond and the Uttarran actress is often seen teasing the Tajikistani singer. However, one of Tina’s recent gestures for Abdu has left netizens disappointed and upset.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, Tina Dutta can be seen giving a tight hug to Abdu Rozik. “You always smell so nice," she says. As Tina hugs and kisses Abdu, he feels uncomfortable and tells her that she is ‘killing’ him. As the actress tries to hug the singer once again, he escapes and leaves the place. “I am very fine. Thank you so much. All become pagal. Thank you, god. Only me not pagal," Abdu says.

However, the video has left netizens furious. Several social media users shared the clip on Twitter to argue that Tina’s behaviour is unacceptable. They claimed Abdu Rozik was clearly uncomfortable and the actress should have understood it. While some of Abdu’s fans called it ‘harassment’, others talked about consent. “Abdu is not a kid there, miss Tina Learn to behave and stop touching hugging him w/o his consent.✋ Only if any boy has done the same to her," one of the Tweets read.

Earlier also, Tina Dutta was seen jokingly expressing her desire to date Abdu. She asked the singer if she can be his girlfriend and said, “Hum iska Swayamvar kar rahe hai. We will get you married." When Abdu screamed ‘Me?’, Tina added, “Can I date you? Can I be your girlfriend? You have amazing cheeks. I love your smile also. So cute, you are."

