Indian television’s popular reality show, Bigg Boss, is currently in its 16th season. After an extension of several weeks, the season is heading towards its grand finale. The show is getting more sensational than ever. Every weekend, viewers are in for lots of drama to unfold inside the house. This weekend, superstar Anil Kapoor is set to grace the house. While he jokes around with the housemates, he also has a special task for them.

Anil Kapoor along with Farah Khan will be seen visiting the house and having a blast with other participants. Anil rushes in and gives the housemates a resounding, iconic ‘Jhakaas’ as he enters. He and Farah interact with the housemates, and the former appears to have his sights set on MC Stan. Anil invites Stan to teach him his style.

Moving on, in other promos of the upcoming episode, Anil Kapoor jokes around with Archana Gautam. He refers to her as “Archu." Farah Khan is then seen instructing Anil to go and hug her from behind as she recites a shayari for him. Archana eventually blushes as a result of his gesture.

However, tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be full on entertaining. Anil Kapoor will grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, The Night Manager. He decides to carry out a specific task in the Bigg Boss house. The actor will ask the housemates to vote for the contestant they believe to be a manager, overseeing others. Shiv Thakare will be selected by Archana and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the manager since he is always seen managing his group of friends, popularly known as his mandali.

On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare would assert that Priyanka is the manager since she is managing Tina Datta and Archana. In the meantime, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia would claim that she warned Priyanka last week about how Tina takes advantage of others and uses her. Nimrit now believes that Tina is being managed by Priyanka,

Due to its popularity, the creators of Bigg Boss 16 decided to extend the show. The show premiered on October 1, 2022, on Colours TV. The grand finale of the reality show is likely to take place on February 12.

