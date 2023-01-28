Bigg Boss 16 is now nearing its grand finale. The season has already been extended by a number of weeks and is now expected to conclude in the next month. The show is becoming more and more exciting with every passing day. This weekend, Farah Khan takes on her duties as the host, and calls out Tina Datta for her fight with Shalin Bhanot.

In a recent promo shared by Colours TV, Farah Khan is seen rebuking Tina Dutta and saying people have a problem with her due to her 'attitude' inside the house. Farah said, “Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye… Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina's dental issue was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show, but at the same time, she was making fun of Shalin, when he was going through a nightmare. Tina and Priyanka's behaviour is disgusting)."

Tina Dutta then tried to defend herself, “Ye galat portray ho raha hai (we are being portrayed in a wrong way)." However, she was interrupted by Farah, who told her, “Tina, you have got to listen, or I am walking out." Farah Khan goes to the extent of saying that what Tina is doing is no longer taunting, it's 'bullying.'

Further, while imitating Tina's body language, Farah said, “This is why people have a problem… this attitude… keep talking…" The host is then seen walking off the stage after the argument gets heated up.

Colours TV captioned the promo, “Shanivaar Ka Vaar mein Farah Khan ne li Tina ki class. (Farah Khan scolds Tina in the weekend episode)."

For a few weeks now, Tina Datta has had some challenging days on the show. She debated whether or not to leave the house because of her dental issue.

After gaining much popularity, the creators of Bigg Boss 16 decided to extend the show. The grand finale of the reality show is likely to take place on February 12 this year.

