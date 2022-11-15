Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia Lash Out At Shalin Bhanot For Calling Gautam Vig 'Kamzor Aurat'

Former Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Rajiv Adatia have lashed out at Shalin Bhanot for calling Gautam Vig ‘kamzor aurat’ (weak woman) in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16. Shalin called Gautam ‘kamzor aurat’ while ousting him from the captainship task during Monday’s episode. Reacting to the same, Gauahar Khan took to Twitter and called it ‘derogatory and disappointing’.

“Shalin Bhanot auratein kamzor nahi hotin. To think calling Gautam an aurat is something derogatory, is extremely disappointing. Insult karna hai toh traits aur personality pe karo .Aurat kitni strong hoti hai woh toh aapke paidaish pe hi app ko pata hona chahiye. Ur mom is a woman," Gauahar wrote and added, “Show some respect!"

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia also expressed disappointment with Shalin’s words and explained how women are rather stronger than everyone else in this world. “They way Shalin Said to Gautam “Khamzor Aurat" seriously not done! Any by the way Aurat kabhi Kamzor nai hoti! They are stronger than all of us men put together! They carry a child for 9 months men couldn’t even imagine! They are the strongest in every way! #bb16," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan has become the new captain of the house. On Monday, Bigg Boss announced a task titled ‘Guide and tourist’ which was won by Sajid. Following this, he was announced as the new captain and special powers were also given to two of his favourites - Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare. They are not only safe from nominations but will also not do any of the household work for the rest of the week.

For the unversed, contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house are Archana Gautam, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

Read all the Latest Movies News here