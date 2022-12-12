Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Says 'Bechara Shalin Phas Gaya' After Buzzer Task

Gauahar Khan is feeling sympathetic for Shalin Bhanot after the recent events in Bigg Boss 16 house. On Monday, the actress took to her twitter account and mentioned how it was Tina who had initially not asked Shalin to press the buzzer. She further called Shalin ‘bechara’ and stated that the entire task was very ‘tricky’.

“Didn’t Tina clearly nod her head n tell shalin don’t press ???? Or did I see something extra ??? Does anyone have a clip of that??? Bechara shalin phas gaya. This buzzer thing was tricky," Gauahar wrote. Check out Gauahar Khan’s tweet here:

For the uninitiated, previously when Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Tina Datta were in Bottom 2, Salman Khan gave Shalin a tough choice to make - press buzzer and save the two co-contestants from elimination by losing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money or do not press buzzer to have a fair eviction based on voting. While Shalin decided not to press the buzzer, Salman lauded his decision and announced that Tina has to walk out of the house.

Tables turned the next day when Bigg Boss gave Shalin another choice, press buzzer and bring back Tina at the cost of Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. However, this time, Shalin pressed the buzzer to make Tina re-enter the show. While Shalin was happy to bring back Tina, he was left stunned after the actress lashed out at him after re-entering the show and accused him of being a double-faced person. “I didn’t want to go. You were dancing there after my elimination. Why are you fake? I had to get a reality check which I have now got," she said.

