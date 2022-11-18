Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig Gets Eliminated from Salman Khan's Show

Gautam Singh Vig will be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week, as per new reports. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will see the actor walking out of the house, post last week’s elimination of Gori Nagori. He was nominated along with Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Soundarya Sharma.

The Twitter handle of Khabri who shares updates about all the developments on the show announced the same. Well, his nomination has gotten a mixed response from the fans of the show. While some were heartbroken and called the elimination unfair, some already predicted his eviction.

The tweet reads, “Exclusive AND Confirmed #ThaKhabri #GautamVig has been ELIMINATED FROM the house."

Soon after the confirmation, several social media users expressed disappointment and blamed Soundarya Sharma for his eviction. “Bichara soundarya k wajah se evict hogaya but Gautam achcha tha baki teeno se jo nomination me tha," wrote one of the users.

Another commented, “It was evident. Last one week mein isko dikhaya hi nahi. Or usne dikhne jaisa kuch kiya hi nahi. He lost his game somewhere in last 2 weeks. And after nomination, it was clear from his face ki uska man udd gaya hai game se."

“Jo apne dum per khel rhe h unhe he nikal sakte h or sbko to kaise nikalenge baised game jo chl rha h poora, " added another.

Speaking of Gautam’s journey in Bigg Boss 16, it was full of ups and down. He hogged the limelight when he chose his captaincy over food. Later, when he got involved romantically with Soundarya Sharma, his relationship was called fake and he was accused of using Soundarya for his game plan. However, each time the couple came out stronger and supported each other. Soon after, he started taking less interest in matters of house and remained out of the spotlight. Reportedly, there are rumours that he may enter as a wild card contestant or might be sent to the secret room in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, previously Sreejita De, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori were eliminated from the Bigg Boss house.

