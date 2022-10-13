Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Calls Shalin Bhanot 'Cheap' After He Kisses Soundarya Sharma; Check Her Reaction

Bigg Boss 16 is getting interesting with each passing day. In the latest episode of Salman Khan’s show, viewers witness some exciting and shocking confessions, fights, fun and a lot of drama. And in the new glimpses from BB 16, fans would see a lot happening. In a new promo posted on Bigg Boss’ official Twitter handle, Soundarya is seen getting kissed by Shalin Bhanot, which she doesn’t like and even Gautam Vig (who has confessed his likeness for Soundarya) calls Shalin ‘cheap.’

Earlier, Shalin Bhanot had made his evident he loves Tina Datta, and Gautam Vig has expressed his likeness towards Soundarya Sharma. In the coming episode, fans will see Shalin taking revenge on Gautam and planting a kiss on Soundarya’s cheek, however, this leaves Gautam upset and he calls it cheap. While everything was happening for fun, the moment Gautam all Shalin cheap for kissing Soundarya, he loses his calm and says, ye cheap cheap kya kar raha hai’.

Next, we see Soundarya trying to calm Gautam as they are good friends and asking him not to behave like they are in a relationship for 10 years, Gautam refuses to listen to Soundarya and sticks to his statement calling the entire act cheap. Soundarya loses her calm and angrily says you are not my husband and why is he reacting like this. While this twist in the house is not being appreciated by the viewers and they are asking them to stop behaving like 5-year-old kids.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot is coming out as one of the most interesting contestants in the house, he is grabbing maximum eyeballs in the show with his obnoxious behaviour.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

