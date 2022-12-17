Gautam Vig: Shalin Bhanot Thinks He's Shah Rukh Khan and All Girls Are After Him | Exclusive

When Gautam Singh Vig was in the Bigg Boss 16 house, his relationship with Soundarya Sharma made headlines. Days after his exit from the show, Shalin Bhanot had an argument with Soundarya in which he dragged Gautam too. Now, reacting to it in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Gautam Vig said Shalin should not drag him into any argument since he is no longer in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Gautam talked at length about Shalin’s game and lashed out at him for being ‘fake’. Mocking Shalin, Gautam went on to say that the Do Hanso Ko Jooda actor considers himself to be Shah Rukh Khan and thinks that all girls are mad after him. Read on to know what all Gautam Vig has to say:

In his recent argument with Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot took your name and claimed that you told him something about her before leaving the show. Is this true?

It was very stupid of Shalin to take my name for no reason. I don’t understand why he is dragging me. I never said anything to him. He is just blabbing things for no reason. Why is he taking my name? I am not in the house. He is fake from day one and now he is dragging my name for no reason.

Why do you say that Shalin Bhanot is fake from day one?

Because that’s what he is doing. He is just trying to be nice to everyone. In the first week, we shared a good bond but later when I started developing feelings for Soundarya, he knew that, and regardless of anything, he kissed her and it happened twice. Instead of apologising, he was mocking (me). No friend does this. I don’t do this. He said things about Tina. He said he likes her. It is all crap. It is fake. He wanted me to be with Tina. He said it in the first week. He told me that he didn’t want to be with Tina. He said that Tina is a good friend and he does not want to be involved with her. It is very clear that whatever he is doing now is all for the game.

Do you think Shalin is trying to create a love triangle with Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma inside Bigg Boss 16 house?

He is just playing a game. He knows that he cannot do anything alone. He needs a girl around him all the time. He choose Tina first and then he started flirting with Soundarya and Sumbul also. He has started talking to Sumbul again after whatever happened in the past. He is not dumb to understand that the girl is getting obsessed with him. He is playing dumb and he thinks that it is working for him but it is not. Nobody talks to him otherwise and therefore he is playing with the girls - Soundarya, Tina and Sumbul. Right from the beginning, his game is only with these three people.

He tried to be friends with me but it did not work out. He tried to be good with Nimrit, it didn’t work out either. He could not be a part of Sajid’s gang either. He thinks he can befool girls but like he was also told in a recent episode, he is not Shah Rukh Khan. Stop thinking that you are Shah Rukh Khan and every girl in the (Bigg Boss) house will be around you. I was friends with everyone but I was genuine with them. He cannot copy me. Everyone knows he is faking it. When Tina re-entered the house, everyone saw the way he reacted. It was all crap. He should be given the best fake actor award.

When Tina left the show for a day, Shalin was seen walking in the corridor from where the actress had left. Everyone in the house laughed at it. Did you watch it too?

Yes, of course, they will mock it. Why the hell do you have to do that? If you genuinely care for someone, you will not do it. If you were concerned, you should have pressed the buzzer. I did that for Soundarya.

But don’t you think that pressing the buzzer at the cost of prize money is unfair for all?

Honestly, it is a game. When I pressed the buzzer, there was a condition that two people need to press it or else it will be of no use. Everyone knew that I will press it for Soundarya. There was no second thought about it. Also, back then, I was under the impression that Rs 25 lakh will be deducted from my prize money. Later, Archana told me that it was from prize money in general. But I had done it to save Soundarya. I pressed the buzzer in the fifth week. Now it’s week 10. If your bond with somebody is strong, you could have done it too. If you have genuine feelings for someone, you should have pressed it.

Recently Sajid Khan and others played a prank on Abdu Rozik which left netizens disappointed. Many called it ‘bullying’. Do you agree?

It is very embarrassing. If I would have been there, I would have told him the same. It is very embarrassing, especially with a guy who does not understand the language. What if he (Abdu Rozik) writes something on Sajid’s back in his language? Of course, Sajid will overreact to it. Abdu is so nice to him (Sajid). I have seen so many episodes, and promos where he does not let Abdu speak and asks him to ‘shut up’. Abdu is sweet. If you are friends with him, he will be there for you all time. But regardless of everything, he did that prank with him on national television, it is very stupid. That shows your mentality. It shows that Abdu is not 19 but everyone else is 19 years old. Everyone in the show is older than Abdu. They cannot do this on national television. If he knew the language, things would have been different. But doing this prank with somebody who does not know the language shows your sick mentality.

Do you want to re-enter Bigg Boss 16 house?

Of course, I want to go back. Ever since I left the house, every day they are taking my name for something or the other. I think there are a lot of issues I need to address when I go back to the show. I think, yes, I am up for it. I know my game strategy now. I think it is better to play alone. If Soundarya remains in the show, I will tell her to play the game and do the rest outside the house. I cannot please people. My personality is different. I wasn’t a part of any group and I don’t want to be. If I go back, I will go back with a bang. Trust me, it will be fun for all, inside and outside the house.

