Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig's Family Not Happy With His Love Angle With Soundarya Because It's 'Ruining His Game'

Gautam Vig is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house and it is no secret that the Naamkaran actor likes co-contestant Soundarya Sharma. While Gautam has repeatedly expressed his love and concern towards Soundarya, Karan Johar lashed out at him last week and called his love-angle fake. Now, Gautam’s friend Kkhushu Jaain has reacted to it and has shared how even the actor’s family is not happy with his love angle inside Salman Khan’s show.

In an interview with E-Times, Gautam’s friend shared that the family is not ‘very happy’ with his love angle with Soundarya and wants him to focus on his game. “The family is not very happy with the relationship. They actually want him to play the game without getting involved in any love angle. They don’t want his game to get affected. But ultimately it is his choice. Let’s see how it goes. The show will run for 3 months, bahar aake dekhenge. He hasn’t made it official yet, he has committed. He likes Soundarya and they are still in the process," Kkhushu said.

The friend further added that getting involved in a relationship is only spoiling Gautam’s game. She also argued that the actor was strong when he was not involved with Soundarya. " I feel Gautam should focus on his game instead of getting involved in a relationship because it is ruining his game. When he was playing solo and was not involved with Soundarya he shared a very strong bond with most of the people in the house, which I can see is slowly breaking now one by one. I am worried ke Kahin Soundarya ke chakkar mein he doesn’t spoil his game completely," she added.

However, the friend concluded by saying that Gautam’s feelings for Soundarya are genuine. “The feelings are real from Gautam’s side but I haven’t seen anything real or genuine from Soundarya’s side. Only the recent episode when she supported him for captaincy I really appreciate it. But otherwise I haven’t seen anything genuine. Let’s see what happens ahead," she shared.

