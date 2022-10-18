Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori Faces Backlash As She Throws Water On Archana, Tries To Kick Priyanka

Looks like the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 will be high on entertainment and drama. On Tuesday afternoon, Colors TV took to its social media handle hand dropped a promo in which Gori Nagori can be seen getting into a violent argument with Archana Puran Singh.

The promo shows the two contestants lashing out at each other when Archana touches Gori with her finger. She then asks the Haryanvi singer-dancer, “Bhaunk kyu rahi hai?" Gori also loses her cool and throws water on Archana. Later, when Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary tries to intervene, Gori tries to kick her too.

The promo has left netizens completely disappointed and furious. Soon after the promo was shared, several social media users reacted to it and lashed out at Gori for allegedly being violent inside Bigg Boss 16 house. While some claimed that Gori Nagori has been playing a ‘dirty game’, one of the social media user went on to compare her to Swami Om from Bigg Boss 10. One of the netizens also claimed that Gori should learn to ‘behave properly’. “Sreetija was right when she said standard nahi hai 😌 Nahi hai tuh nahi first learn to behave properly then be part of a show. Gori ko lagta hai yeh bb nahi uske mohalle ki fight hai," the tweet read.

This is not the first time that Gori Nagori indulged in a massive fight inside Bigg Boss 16 house. Earlier, she also made headlines after her ugly war of words with Sreejita De.

For the unversed, celebrities who are locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house this year are Abdu Rozik, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Manya Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Singh Vig, Archana Gautam, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gori Nagori.

