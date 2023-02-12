Bigg Boss 16 fans are super excited to witness their favourite contestant lift up the winner’s trophy tonight! The reality TV show that ran for 19 weeks, is set to announce its winner tonight and the excitement can be seen all over social media. The show is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. The five finalists’ fandoms are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite one win. Among the ones who reached the finale episode from among the 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss house are - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. Now, as the countdown to the episode begins, we tell you exactly when and where to watch the final episode of Season 16, and more.

When did Bigg Boss 16 start?

The launch event for Bigg Boss Season was held on 27th September. At the event, Salman Khan introduced Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of Bigg Boss season 16. Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakre, and Shalin Bhanot are the other big names in the house for this season.

Here is the complete list of contestants in Bigg Boss 16

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik

Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MC Stan

Archana Gautam

Gautam Singh Vig

Shalin Bhanot

Soundarya Sharma

Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Manya Singh

Gori Nagori

Tina Datta

Sreejita De

Sajid Khan

How to Watch Bigg Boss Season 16 Finale?

Bigg Boss season 16 grand finale is set to air on February 12, Sunday (tonight). Fans can watch it live on Voot or on Colors TV. “Boss toh sabhi hai, par Bigg Boss 16 ka winner hoga sirf ek! Who are you rooting for? Bigg Boss Season 16, streaming exclusively, only on Voot (sic)," Voot’s official twitter handle tweeted. The finale episode will start from 7 PM.

How to Watch Bigg Boss Season 16 Online For Free?

For those who don’t have a television set at home need not to worry. Fans can watch the unedited videos on Voot app and MX Player and witness some interesting conversations between the inmates. Jio subscribers can watch Bigg Boss 16 grand finale live on Jio TV, while Airtel subscribers can view it live on Airtel XStream. Vodafone users can watch it on Vodafone Play and BSNL subscribers can catch the finale episode live on Mobile TV app.

Bigg Boss 16 Trophy and Prize Money

The Bigg Boss 16 winner will receive a gleaming trophy in the shape of a gold unicorn. The prize money was initially Rs 50 lakh, but it was reduced to zero at one point. The winner will now receive Rs 21 lakh and 80 thousand as prize money. In addition, the winner will receive a swanky car, the Grand i10 Nios.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see who among the five finalists will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 16.

