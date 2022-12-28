Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16 Highlights Day 87: Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain Once Again By Fans' Votes

Bigg Boss 16 Highlights Day 87: Shiv Thakare Becomes Captain Once Again By Fans' Votes

Shiv Thakare became the captain again on Tuesday's episode after winning votes from fans who had visited the Bigg Boss 16 house.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 22:33 IST

Mumbai, India

The captaincy task this week got a new twist as Bigg Boss let fans into the house who could vote for their favourite candidate. Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan were chosen as the contenders by the housemates. Bigg Boss then gave the contenders the chance to impress the fans who were let into the house.

There were three rounds in the competition, where MC Stan, Shiv and Abdu had to first give speeches as to why the fans should vote for them. Then they could also ask other contestants to perform in their place to earn them votes. Sajid Khan comes forward to entertain the audience on behalf of Shiv and Abdu, while Sumbul impresses everyone with her energetic dance movies to campaign for MC Stan.

WEEK 13
CaptainShiv Thakare
NomineesTina Datta, Nimrit, Sumbul, Shalin, Vikkas, Priyanka, Sreejita
TaskCaptaincy task among Abdu, MC Stan and Shiv
ResultShiv Thakare wins maximum fan votes and wins captaincy
ExitsNA
Notes

Earlier in the day, a massive fight broke out between Archana Gautam and Vikkas Mankatala, which resulted in the actress spilling boiling hot water in the kitchen. Archana gets furious after Vikkas comes into the kitchen and keeps the tea pan on the gas stove. Archana was seen cooking food, and she gets irritated that Vikkas tried to move around whatever she was making.

Archana starts yelling at him for disrupting what she was making. The matter gets out of hand and Archana flips a saucepan, spilling water all over the kitchen as well as into a kadhai where oil was boiling. Other housemates try to step in and calm the two of them down before anyone gets hurt.

There were some cute moments in the day as well as Bigg Boss sends the dog Mahim into the house. Tina Datta, Archana, Shalin and other housemates are seen spending time with the dog and cutely interacting with her.

first published: December 28, 2022, 06:45 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 22:33 IST
