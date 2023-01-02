Home » News » Bigg Boss » Bigg Boss 16: Housemates Put Friendship At Stake In 2023’s First Nominations, Shiv Names Sumbul

In the upcoming episode of Big Boss 16, Shiv Thakare will be seen nominating his friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia too names Sajid Khan from her group to get eliminated.

Shiv Thakare nominates Sumbul Touqeer.
Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 is taking the game a notch higher every day. And now, as the contestants start the new year, Bigg Boss is gearing up to announce the first nomination of 2023/ The official page of Bigg Boss, on their Twitter handle, shared a promo of the upcoming episode showcasing glimpses of the “first nominations of 2023" where all the “housemates put their friendship at stake."

In the video, Shiv Thakare, who previously saved co-contestant Sumbul Touqeer in the past nominations, will now vote against her for this week's eviction. He can be seen advising her that she must get momentum in the game. He claims it is a difficult decision, but one that must be made. On the other hand, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia nominates Sajid Khan. Reacting to this, the director claims that nominations do not affect him. Later, the entire housemates dispute whether Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship is real or fake.

Sharing the post, the makers captioned and wrote, “2023 ke pehle nomination mein kya apni dosti ko daav mein laga denge gharwaale (Will the housemates put their friendship at stake in the first nomination of 2023)?"

Talking about the first episode of the year 2023 which was dedicated to MC Stan but it wasn't just him. The episode also saw a significant chunk focusing on the romantic relationship between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Stan performed in front of a live audience with rappers Ikka and Seedhe Maut for the first time in Bigg Boss history, while Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta were seen grossed into each other, dancing and enjoying together. Watch Video.

The two of them appeared to kiss each other during an intimate dance which made catches the eyeballs of the viewers. Further, the actress smiled as she looked into Shalin's eyes. “You're making me fall in love with you, which isn't good. Then you will break my heart," Tina told Shalin.

The Weekend Ka Vaar has been extra special for the contestants and extremely enjoyable for the viewers.

