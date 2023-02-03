Things are set to get to spices up in the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss 16. With the show inching towards its finale, this could be the last normal elimination. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be stepping into Salman Khan’s shoes to host the reality show’s weekend episodes. In the promo shared by a fan page of the show, Karan hints at who might get eliminated this week. In the promo, Karan is also seen confronting Archana Gautam for her conduct in the torture task for the prize money. Karan Johar also welcomes rapper Badshah as a guest on the show, and the two have a fun interaction.

Karan interrogates Archana and stops her from talking, interrupting in between. “When you do some task in Bigg Boss house, one minute I am talking. You are trying to take out your personal feelings during the task and do you think this is correct?" Karan said. Archana attempted to defend herself, claiming that she did not take the task personally. Karan further accuses her of hurting Shiv, and now he has to suffer an eye injury. Archana clarifies that she has apologised to Shiv for the accident.

Moving on, Karan Johar hints at Shiv Thakare’s elimination this weekend.

In the promo, Karan can be seen questioning Mandali’s bond. He notes that Mandali was unhappy with Sumbul, but no one bothered to confront her or try to convince her to admit her mistake. He talked about the time task for which Shiv and MC Stan were nominated as a result of Sumbul's error. Karan goes on to question their relationship and whether they are simply together to play the number game. Shiv argues in defence, saying that since they have been together for such a long time, they cannot just sever their connection, they attempt to make amends with family members who make mistakes.

Karan Johar asks who will be responsible if the Mandali breaks. Nimrit Ahluwalia instantly replies, “Ye mandali tootegi hi nahi, it is a bond." (This group will not break because of its bond.) Karan responds to her by claiming that it will because there will be an elimination today. Shiv then begins to make his way toward the exit door as Karan points out that he has received the lowest votes.

Meanwhile, Karan also welcomes Badshah to the show. Badshah promises to put Karan in the spotlight this time and bombards him with questions. Badshah asks Karan to share an intriguing rumour he recently learned about himself. “I heard that I got married," says Karan. The rapper then asks Karan what he would do if he woke up as Salman Khan. Karan says that he would get married in that case.

